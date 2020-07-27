TODAY |

Taskmaster NZ reveals Kiwi comedian all-star lineup

Source:  1 NEWS

An all-star lineup of Kiwi comedian heavyweights have been revealed as the contestants spearheading upcoming TVNZ reality series, Taskmasters New Zealand.

Taskmaster New Zealand contestants Madeleine Sami, Leigh Hart, Angella Dravid, Guy Williams and Brynley Stent with host Jeremy Wells and assistant Paul Williams. Source: TVNZ

The New Zealand version of the cult UK comedy panel show will see actress and comedian Madeleine Sami, entertainer and funnyman Leigh Hart, Billy T Award-winning comedian Angella Dravid, comedian and TV personality Guy Williams, and actor and comedian Brynley Stent compete to be crowned Taskmaster Champion, TVNZ announced today in a press release.

In July, it was announced that the show would be hosted by Seven Sharp presenter Jeremy Wells and assisted by Paul Williams, the younger brother of comedian Guy Williams.

Some of New Zealand’s top comedians have been lined up to take part in some zany hi-jinks. Source: Seven Sharp

The Taskmaster and his assistant will put the Kiwi comedians through a series of bizarre, hilarious and often ingenious tasks, pushing them to the limits of comic invention.

Taskmasters New Zealand will debut on Wednesday, October 21.

Entertainment
Television
