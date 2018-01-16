Tape Face back in NZ to headline World Buskers Festival in Christchurch

Kiwi international comedy star Tape Face is back in the country with a brand new show to headline the annual World Buskers Festival in Christchurch this week.

Sam Wills shot to worldwide fame and became an internet hit after he made the finals on America's Got Talent in 2016.

Since then life's been a whirlwind of gigs around the globe, although he hasn't forgotten his roots.

"In this new show I've actually been able to crow bar in the New Zealand national anthem.

"We are thinking of going back to South Korea next year and it will be really funny to be doing shows in front of audiences blasting out the national anthem," Wills told 1 NEWS.

He's just finished a run at the West End, and toured the US including two residencies in Las Vegas.

Now his new show, Under Construction, opens at the 25th World Buskers Festival in Christchurch on Thursday.

It promises to be an interesting affair, with the performance seeing the comedian catch a bullet, walk a wire and perform a three minute fart joke.