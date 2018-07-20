Tami Neilson talks fan-girl moments with Anika Moa - and even tries to out-sing her

Source:
She's been described as having "a great big canyon of a voice", and now Tami Neilson's back in the country after an international tour.
As a child, Neilson was in family band The Neilsons, touring with artists like Johnny Cash.
Ever the superstar, she even had the nerve to try and out-sing Seven Sharp guest host Anika Moa.
To hear Neilson's impressive set of pipes - and her ultimate fan-girl moment - click on the video above.
