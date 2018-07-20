 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Entertainment


Tami Neilson talks fan-girl moments with Anika Moa - and even tries to out-sing her

share

Source:

1 NEWS

She's been described as having "a great big canyon of a voice", and now Tami Neilson's back in the country after an international tour.

Nielsen is back from a smash overseas tour where her stunning voice has been turning heads.
Source: Seven Sharp

As a child, Neilson was in family band The Neilsons, touring with artists like Johnny Cash.

Ever the superstar, she even had the nerve to try and out-sing Seven Sharp guest host Anika Moa.

To hear Neilson's impressive set of pipes - and her ultimate fan-girl moment - click on the video above.


Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The Chiefs left their comeback against the Hurricanes in tonight's quarter-final a little too late.

As it happened: Chiefs' late surge not enough as tactical Hurricanes hold on for one-point win in windy Wellington


00:29
2
Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Most watched: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze goes horribly wrong

01:58
3
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

4

Meghan Markle's father Thomas 'furious' with Sharon Osbourne after she brands him 'alcoholic'

04:35
5
Rotorua’s Loreen Shields can feed her family for around $2 a head for dinner.

Most read story: How to feed a family for around $2 a head for dinner - solo Kiwi mum shares secrets


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

00:15
The Chiefs left their comeback against the Hurricanes in tonight's quarter-final a little too late.

As it happened: Chiefs' late surge not enough as tactical Hurricanes hold on for one-point win in windy Wellington

The Hurricanes have held off the Chiefs for a 32-31 win.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update


02:24
The nurses behind it, say the group gave nurses a freedom to talk about issues they faced without fear of repercussions.

1 NEWS Community: Anonymous Nurse Florence giving Kiwi nurses a voice - 'I've related to most of these stories, felt the pain in their words'

"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.