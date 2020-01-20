Tame Impala likely to showcase new album at Auckland concert

Australian psychedelic rock project Tame Impala have announced a one-off Auckland show.
Kevin Parker, Tame Impala. Source: Supplied
The Kevin Parker-led band will play Spark Arena on April 16, where they will likely showcase material from album The Slow Rush, which will be released on February 14.
The album will be Tame Impala's first record since 2015's Currents.
Tickets will go on-sale through various pre-sales this Thursday at 12pm, then will be on sale to the general public from midday next Tuesday.