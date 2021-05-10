TODAY |

Talking to people who make porn and people who consume it

Source:  TVNZ

How old were you when you first watched porn? Did you know two of our most searched terms for porn in NZ are “Māori” and “Sāmoan”?

In this episode of One For The Boys, we take a look at how young guys navigate the world of porn. 

Porn performer Vixen Temple lets us know how it’s made, and friends Phillip, Liam and Teowai talk about their own experiences. We also spend time at a high school where students get education around porn.  

One For The Boys is a documentary, article and photo series about masculinity in Aotearoa today. We look at what it means to be a man, and how and why that’s changing. See here for more from One For The Boys.

Made with the support of NZ on Air.

Re: makes videos, articles and podcasts that cover the important issues that matter to young New Zealanders. You can see more stories on their website, renews.co.nz.

