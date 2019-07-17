TODAY |

'Take on us' - Legendary '80s acts A-ha and Rick Astley to play two New Zealand shows

Legendary '80s bands A-ha and Rick Astley have announced two New Zealand shows for next year.

The nostalgic acts will be playing at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch on March 5 and Villa Maria Winery in Auckland on March 7, 2020.

Norwegian band A-ha are best known for their 1985 smash hit Take on Me, with Rick Astley famous for his track Never Gonna Give You Up, released in 1987.

Astley found renewed fame later in his career when the hit became an online meme used to troll users known as "Rick-rolling".

Tickets go on sale at FrontierTouring.com from Friday 26 July.

Norwegian band A-ha is playing in New Zealand in March 2020. Source: Supplied
