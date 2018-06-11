 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Take a look at some of the impressive new Xbox games revealed at E3 gaming expo

share

Source:

Associated Press

Xbox kicked off the 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo with the Xbox E3 Briefing.
Source: Associated Press

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:27
1
The widow of the All Black legend says she's "happy that everyone's happy" with the headstone following reports of tensions in the family.

'I will now be able to grieve' - Nadene Lomu is relieved to finally have a headstone on Jonah's grave

00:41
2
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

00:51
3
After his victory against Sefer Seferi, the Gypsy King took aim at heavyweight boxing's big guns.

'They're all s***!' Tyson Fury fires shots at Parker, Wilder, Joshua after comeback win

00:29
4
The PM is due to give birth on Sunday, but will continue to work – if not travel – as hard as ever.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern told travel schedule is 'tempting fate', will remain in Auckland as due date nears

04:00
5
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

01:27
Dann says “so much is at stake” as the US and North Korean leader are set to meet in Singapore on Tuesday.

'So much at stake here' - Corin Dann says Donald Trump can't walk away from North Korea summit 'looking bad', following G7 fracas

President Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet in a historic moment in Singapore tomorrow.


The company which runs Mt Eden Prison have fronted up at Parliament today to face the corrections minister.

Gang violence blamed for rise in prisoners being restrained

Corrections chief executive Ray Smith says the a ballooning inmate population was more violent than ever.

Mr Bridges came in on nine per cent in a Newshub poll - still a way behind Jacinda Ardern, who gained 40 per cent.

'Amateur hour stuff' - Simon Bridges wastes no time ridiculing Government's backdown on Three Strikes law repeal

The Government will not bring its Three Strikes Law repeal before Cabinet as planned because NZ First won't support it.

00:41
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

02:40
Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person at the unveiling of his headstone in Auckland.

Watch: 'We love him' - Eric Rush pays tribute to 'great' Jonah Lomu at unveiling of All Blacks legend's headstone

Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 