Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit nominated for Golden Globe awards

Kiwi director and actor Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit has made the list of Golden Globe nominations for 2020.

The Nazi satire, which is about a German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic, stars Waititi himself as Adolf Hitler.

The film has been nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. It goes up against Dolemite Is My Name, Knives Out, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Rocketman.

Roman Griffin Davis, who plays Jojo Betzler, was also nominated for best actor.

Full list of nominees:

Best Picture, Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Actor, Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guđnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell, U.S.A.

Les Misérables, France

Pain and Glory, Spain

Parasite, South Korea

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, France

Best Animated Film

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best TV Drama

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

Best Actor, TV Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Actress, TV Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best TV Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominksy Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Politician (Netflix)

Best Actor, TV Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress, TV Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best TV Miniseries/Movie

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Best Actor, TV Miniseries/Movie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress, TV Miniseries/Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Supporting Actor, TV

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress, TV