Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit knocks Joker off top spot at Kiwi box office

Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit has knocked Joker off the top spot at the Kiwi box office today.

The Kiwi director's film opened with $157,709 at the box office to claim number one.

“We’re thrilled with the result” says Neil Lambert, Managing Director of 20th Century Fox NZ.

“Jojo Rabbit is a really wonderful, heartfelt and important film, and it’s great to see Kiwis embracing it and supporting all the local talent both in front of the camera and behind.”

Jojo Rabbit tells the story of a boy in the Hitler Youth army who discovers that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their house and things get complicated as the boy's imaginary friend is Hitler himself.

Waititi plays the imaginary Hitler in the movie, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, and Rebel Wilson, among others.

Wearing a Hitler costume was jarring, but Waititi said he eventually "came to the conclusion that it's not Hitler".

"This character is conjured from the mind of a 10-year-old. So, he is a 10-year-old in a grown-up's body, and also one way of me like I think disempowering Hitler, was by taking over his body and putting those clothes on and taking his moustache and his haircut," he said.

"And then it felt in a way like I had possessed him and then I could, I could control him and do whatever I wanted. I could be you know; I could be really nice, or I could be even more of an idiot.