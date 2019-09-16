Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit on first shortlist for 2020 Oscars

The first Oscar nominees have been announced for next year's Academy Awards.

Only the first nine categories were released today, that being Best Documentary Feature, Best Documentary Short Subject, Best International Feature Film, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Animated Short Film, Best Live Action Short Film and Best Visual Effects.

Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit received it's first nomination for Best Original Score, alongside Marvel's Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Taylor Swift and Broadway composer Andrew Loyd Webber's collaboration on original song Beautiful Ghosts for the film adaptation of Cats was snubbed. While Beyoncé and Elton John are both in the running for songs from the newest adaptation of the Lion King.

This is the second time Elton John has been nominated for Best Original Song for the Lion King after three nominations for the original film and one win for Can You Feel the Love Tonight from the original film in 1995.