Taika Waititi wins best adapted screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit

Kiwi director Taika Waititi has won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Waititi adapted the screenplay from the Caging Skies book by Christine Leunens.

He began his acceptance speech with a nod to his mum.

"I’d like to thank my mother, don’t know where you are mum I lost you hours ago.

"Thank you for being my mother and many other reasons."

The Kiwi director then finished his speech with a dedication.

"This is really great and I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories.

"We are original story-tellers and we can make it here too, thank you, kia ora," he concluded.

Waititi made a humourous entrance to the awards on the red carpet earlier when he pretended he'd lost his mum.

Your playlist will load after this ad