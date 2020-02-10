TODAY |

Taika Waititi wins best adapted screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi director Taika Waititi has won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit.

The New Zealander won best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit.

Waititi adapted the screenplay from the Caging Skies book by Christine Leunens.

He began his acceptance speech with a nod to his mum.

"I’d like to thank my mother, don’t know where you are mum I lost you hours ago.

"Thank you for being my mother and many other reasons."

The Kiwi director then finished his speech with a dedication.

"This is really great and I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories.

"We are original story-tellers and we can make it here too, thank you, kia ora," he concluded.

Waititi made a humourous entrance to the awards on the red carpet earlier when he pretended he'd lost his mum.

The Kiwi director jokingly called out for his wayward mum as he was interviewed on his way into the event. Source: 1 NEWS

Waititi's anti-hate Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit is up for six nominations, including best picture.

Click here to watch the 2020 Oscar Awards live.

