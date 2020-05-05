Taika Waititi takes home Grammy for Jojo Rabbit, which earned an Oscar last year

TODAY |

Taika Waititi has taken home a Grammy for the soundtrack to 2019 film Jojo Rabbit ahead of the awards show this afternoon.

The comedy-drama film follows Hitler Youth member Johannes "Jojo" Betzler as he navigates Nazi Germany with his imaginary friend Hitler.

In a tweet, the filmmaker said, "Lol wtfffff". He later followed up with a second tweet, saying, "I am happy today."

The film was nominated for six Academy Awards and won an Oscar last year for best adapted screenplay following its release.

"I guess they’re just giving Grammys to anyone now! I’ll take it, thank you," he told entertainment website Vulture.

He also joked that he could barely remember making the film.

"It was so long ago, I can barely remember anything about making that movie — but it seems like it’s never going to go away, and I’m happy about that."

Today's win brings the Thor: Ragnarok director one step closer to EGOT status, where people have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

The Grammys will be airing on TVNZ2 and OnDemand from 1pm.

