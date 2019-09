Taika Waititi will star in the next Suicide Squad movie, director James Gunn has announced in a Facebook post captioned 'Don't get too attached'.

Waititi will star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, Viola Davis with Margot Robbie returning in the role of Harley Quinn.

Waititi's role hasn't been confirmed but it is believed that The Suicide Squad will not be a sequel to the 2016 film.