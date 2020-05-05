TODAY |

Taika Waititi shares funny pic of 'trashed' NZ hotel room as he quarantines with kids

Source:  1 NEWS

Taika Waititi today shared a humourous picture documenting his stay in managed isolation at an unnamed New Zealand hotel with his two kids.

Source: Breakfast

The director joked that his kids were acting like notorious rockstars known for trashing hotels in wild parties.

"Day 7 of 14 day hotel quarantine in NZ," he wrote on Instagram.

"One dad, two kids, everything going great.... until they found the 'explode suitcases and trash everything' button. Looks like I got a couple of regular Led Zeppelins on my hands."

Waititi's two daughters, Te Hinekaahu and Matewa, might not get their dad's reference as they're aged eight and five respectively.

The director's return to NZ has kicked off speculation he is in town to begin production on his next Marvel blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder.

That film is scheduled for release on February 11, 2022.

Entertainment
Movies
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:16
Father-of-two taken off life support today was NZ's first Covid-19 death in over three months
2
Watch: Breakfast's Chris Chang pulls off brilliant John Campbell impersonation - 'You wonderful man'
3
Auckland to remain at Covid-19 Alert Level 2.5, review to take place in mid-September
4
Government announces five-month extension for visitor visas due to Covid-19
5
Police name five-month-old girl and man, 22, who died in four-car crash near Invercargill
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:20

Government announces five-month extension for visitor visas due to Covid-19
02:00

'Thank you' - Jacinda Ardern proud of the way Kiwis have stepped up to challenges of Covid restrictions
00:35

Case not yet epidemiologically linked to cluster means there 'could be other people we are missing' Ardern says
04:20

Auckland to remain at Covid-19 Alert Level 2.5, review to take place in mid-September