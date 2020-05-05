Taika Waititi shares funny pic of 'trashed' NZ hotel room as he quarantines with kids

Taika Waititi today shared a humourous picture documenting his stay in managed isolation at an unnamed New Zealand hotel with his two kids.

Source: Breakfast

The director joked that his kids were acting like notorious rockstars known for trashing hotels in wild parties.

"Day 7 of 14 day hotel quarantine in NZ," he wrote on Instagram.

"One dad, two kids, everything going great.... until they found the 'explode suitcases and trash everything' button. Looks like I got a couple of regular Led Zeppelins on my hands."

Waititi's two daughters, Te Hinekaahu and Matewa, might not get their dad's reference as they're aged eight and five respectively.

The director's return to NZ has kicked off speculation he is in town to begin production on his next Marvel blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder.