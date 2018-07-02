 

Taika Waititi says it's 'very strange' to portray Adolf Hitler in satirical movie Jojo Rabbit

Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi says it's very strange to be playing Adolf Hitler in a new movie.

The Kiwi filmmaker says he plays a "weird version" of the German dictator and finds the experience quite confronting.
Source: YouTube/KVIFF

Speaking at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic at the weekend, Waititi said he plays a "weird version" of the German dictator in his forthcoming movie Jojo Rabbit.

"I play an imaginary friend who is sort of a cross between Hitler and all of this little boy's heroes. So it's all combined into this weird version of Hitler. It's not actually Hitler," Waititi said.

"I tried not to research the role. This is not like Downfall, I'm not trying to be authentic in the portrayal.

"It is very strange for me to put on the suit, to put the moustache on and things like that. It's quite confronting and I don't necessarily like seeing myself like that," the director and actor said.

Waititi posted on Instagram that he can't wait to share the satire Jojo Rabbit with the world.

"Also, what better way to insult Hitler than having him portrayed by a Polynesian Jew?" he wrote. 

