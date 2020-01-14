Taika Waititi says he learned of today's Oscar noms by a barrage of texts - all from mum

It has been controversial and divided the critics, but Kiwi director Taika Waititi's film Jojo Rabbit is up for several awards at the Oscars next month.

The anti-hate Nazi satire has won six nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson.

Waititi said he was made aware of the nominations early this morning after receiving several texts from his mother.

“It’s been incredible. Eight whole texts! All of them are from my mum,” he said. “This is quite a big deal.”

The Thor: Ragnarok director, who starred as the main character Jojo’s imaginary friend Hitler, went on to add that he was thrilled that his film has been embraced by the Academy, saying, “I love the fact that our project is the underdog film.”

The film is also a contender for Best Adapted Screenplay for Waititi, who wrote the film – a category which also boasts fellow Kiwi Anthony McCarten in The Two Popes.