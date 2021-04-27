Taika Waititi reportedly dating singer Rita Ora

Oscar-winning New Zealand director Taika Waititi is rumoured to be secretly dating singer Rita Ora.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Source: Instagram/r.i.t.a_o.r.a

The 45-year-old Thor: Ragnarok director has reportedly been dating the 30-year-old singer while she's been in Sydney filming The Voice.

The rumours first emerged last week as the pair posed hugging each other in a photo on her Instagram page.

To add to the rumours, Rita Ora captioned the snap, which was posted alongside eight other photos: "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love…❤️".

According to The Sun, the pair made no secret they are together among their friends and things could be getting serious.

"They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship. They're really into each other," a source told the publication.

However, some fans on social media have speculated that the singer is making an appearance in Thor, which is currently being filmed in Australia.

The couple were first pictured together last month looking cosy at a fancy dress party which Chris Hemsworth threw for his childhood friend Aaron Grist, when Idris Elba's wife Sabrina shared a photo of them in '80s costumes.