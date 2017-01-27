Taika Waititi puts Japanese manga Akira on hold to film Thor 4 - report

Following the 2017 movie hit Thor: Ragnarok, Kiwi director Taika Waititi is set to direct the next installment, Thor 4, according to Hollywood Reporter.

However, the fourth installment of the Marvel franchise has cost Waititi the adaptation of Japanese manga Akira, which was scheduled for release in May 2021.

The project has officially been put on hold as the two production dates were at conflict.

Warner Bros. next step for Akira is unclear but Hollywood Reporter says Warner Bros. are keen on keeping Waititi involved with hopes to see him return to Akira after Thor 4.