TODAY |

Taika Waititi pulls cheeky face as he hides Oscar under chair at star-studded ceremony

Source:  1 NEWS

Taika Waititi pulled a cheeky face as he was caught on camera hiding his Academy Award under the chair of the person sitting in front of him at the star-studded ceremony this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson posted the funny moment to her Instagram account. Source: Instagram/BrieLarson

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson posted the funny moment Waititi hid his best adapted screenplay Oscar to her Instagram account.

Waititi adapted the screenplay for his film Jojo Rabbit from novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The New Zealander won best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. Source: 1 NEWS

He began his Oscar acceptance speech with a nod to his mum.

"I’d like to thank my mother. Don’t know where you are, Mum - I lost you hours ago.

"Thank you for being my mother and many other reasons."

The Kiwi director then finished his speech with a dedication.

"This is really great and I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories.

"We are original storytellers and we can make it here too. Thank you, kia ora," he concluded.

Watch: Taika Waititi 'loses his mum' while walking Oscars red carpet

Waititi made a humourous entrance to the awards on the red carpet earlier when he pretended he'd lost his mum.

Waititi's anti-hate Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit is up for six nominations, including best picture.

Click here to watch the 2020 Oscar Awards live.

Entertainment
Oscars
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
Watch: Taika Waititi 'loses his mum' while walking Oscars red carpet
2
Taika Waititi wins best adapted screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit
3
Sonny Bill Williams pulls off vintage offloads in build-up to pair of Wolfpack tries
4
Taika Waititi pulls cheeky face as he hides Oscar under chair at star-studded ceremony
5
Watch: Brad Pitt chokes up as he accepts first Oscar win for his acting
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:23

Watch the 92nd Academy Awards live on TVNZ OnDemand

04:36

'Where does it end?' Film industry subsidies come at a price, says NZ Initiative
01:59

'It's very visceral' - Harvey Weinstein's many accusers follow trial anxiously from afar
04:17

Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit in the running for six awards at today's Oscars