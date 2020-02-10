Taika Waititi pulls cheeky face as he hides Oscar under chair at star-studded ceremony

Taika Waititi pulled a cheeky face as he was caught on camera hiding his Academy Award under the chair of the person sitting in front of him at the star-studded ceremony this afternoon.

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson posted the funny moment Waititi hid his best adapted screenplay Oscar to her Instagram account.

Waititi adapted the screenplay for his film Jojo Rabbit from novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens.

He began his Oscar acceptance speech with a nod to his mum.

"I’d like to thank my mother. Don’t know where you are, Mum - I lost you hours ago.

"Thank you for being my mother and many other reasons."

The Kiwi director then finished his speech with a dedication.

"This is really great and I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories.

"We are original storytellers and we can make it here too. Thank you, kia ora," he concluded.

Waititi made a humourous entrance to the awards on the red carpet earlier when he pretended he'd lost his mum.