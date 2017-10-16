 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Taika Waititi king of the Kiwi box office for second straight year

share

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

Taika Waititi’s come away with the highest grossing film at the New Zealand box office two years in a row after Thor: Ragnarok brought in more than $7 million dollars last year.

Waititi walked the red carpet in Sydney last night, amused by how many Kiwi references he's been able to crowbar in.
Source: 1 NEWS

The internationally successful film earned $7,008,315 last year, after his record-breaking Hunt for the Wilderpeople took in more than $12 million in 2016.

The New Zealand Motion Picture Distributors’ Association posted a total Gross Box Office for 2017 of nearly $190 million ($189,660,000), which the organisation says was understandably lower than 2016’s record-breaking sales of more than $200 million ($206,605,000).

“Given the runaway success of Hunt for the Wilderpeople in 2016, we were not at all surprised to see a return to normality in the 2017 Box Office here”, said organisation chair Peter Garner.

Beauty and the Beast came in second to Thor: Ragnorak, taking in nearly $6.5 million and Star Wars: The Last Jedi made it to third place with $5.8 million.

Dunkirk and Moana completed the top five highest grossing movies for 2017.

“New Zealand replicated the international success of a number of films with eight out of the top ten movies breaking $5 million in box office revenues,” Mr Garner said.

Despite the revenue successes, the organisation also commented on the main issue the movie and TV industry is facing – illegal downloading and distribution.

“When we have the illegal file sharing site, the Pirate Bay, as New Zealand’s 19th most popular site in New Zealand, it is clear that legitimate movie and TV distribution channels face challenges,” managing director Matthew Cheetham said.

Mr Cheetham said he was hopeful this year’s government review of the Copyright Act would address the problem and suggested site blocking as part of the solution, which Australia and Singapore have recently implemented.

Related

Kate Nicol-Williams

Movies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

2
Thunderstorm over Napier.

Ominous images show severe thunderstorms hitting Napier with warnings now issued for Auckland

00:43
3
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

4
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

00:25
5
Startling CCTV footage has been released of the children escaping to the family's van outside their home.

Watch: The moment captive Turpin children are rescued from California 'house of horrors'

00:14
A ferocious thunder and lightning storm passed over Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

Watch the amazing moment lightning bolt hits breakwater at Napier Port

A ferocious thunder and lightning storm passed over Hawke's Bay this afternoon.


01:17
Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

The PM admitted that services are currently stretched to the limit.

03:12
Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

Latest on Princess Eugenie’s royal engagement from 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid

Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

00:43
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

Jacinda Ardern has announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

01:35
The former Shortland St actor was sentenced over six counts of indecent assault.

'Brutal learning curve' - convicted Rene Naufahu 'relieved' indecent assault prosecution over

Earlier today the 47-year-old actor was sentenced to one year of home detention for six counts of indecent assault.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 