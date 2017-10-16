Taika Waititi king of the Kiwi box office for second straight year

Taika Waititi’s come away with the highest grossing film at the New Zealand box office two years in a row after Thor: Ragnarok brought in more than $7 million dollars last year.

The internationally successful film earned $7,008,315 last year, after his record-breaking Hunt for the Wilderpeople took in more than $12 million in 2016.

The New Zealand Motion Picture Distributors’ Association posted a total Gross Box Office for 2017 of nearly $190 million ($189,660,000), which the organisation says was understandably lower than 2016’s record-breaking sales of more than $200 million ($206,605,000).

“Given the runaway success of Hunt for the Wilderpeople in 2016, we were not at all surprised to see a return to normality in the 2017 Box Office here”, said organisation chair Peter Garner.

Beauty and the Beast came in second to Thor: Ragnorak, taking in nearly $6.5 million and Star Wars: The Last Jedi made it to third place with $5.8 million.

Dunkirk and Moana completed the top five highest grossing movies for 2017.

“New Zealand replicated the international success of a number of films with eight out of the top ten movies breaking $5 million in box office revenues,” Mr Garner said.

Despite the revenue successes, the organisation also commented on the main issue the movie and TV industry is facing – illegal downloading and distribution.

“When we have the illegal file sharing site, the Pirate Bay, as New Zealand’s 19th most popular site in New Zealand, it is clear that legitimate movie and TV distribution channels face challenges,” managing director Matthew Cheetham said.