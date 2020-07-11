Taika Waititi joins A-list stars in homemade remake of 1987 classic The Princess Bride

Kiwi director and actor Taika Waititi has joined multiple A-list stars in a homemade remake of the 1987 adventure romcom classic The Princess Bride.

In the clip, Waititi's Westley, and director Catherine Reitman's Inigo Montoya, prepare to storm the castle with Charlize Theron's Fezzik.



"I never said I was good at the acting," Waititi said on Twitter this morning.



The film, which began airing on short-form video platform Quibi late last month, stars multiple actors in the same role, including Common, Sam Rockwell and Neil Patrick Harris also playing Westley; and Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Garner and Leslie Bibb as Princess Buttercup.

It also marks the final film appearance for Carl Reiner, who died on July 1 at 98.