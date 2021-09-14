TODAY |

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora sparkle at Met Gala

Source:  1 NEWS / Associated Press

New Zealand film director, Taika Waititi and new love Rita Ora arrived at the Met Gala in New York in a stunning silver coordinated look.

The pair sparkled in a coordinated silver look at what’s known as fashion's biggest night out. Source: Vogue Magazine

The event is known as fashion's biggest night out and hosted a swathe of stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Waititi, 46 and Ora, 30 reportedly became a couple in April this year after meeting in Sydney when the director was filming his Thor: Love and Thunder film.

Organiser, Anna Wintour didn't hesitate when asked about the most difficult aspect of putting on this year's Met Gala.

"Covid protocols," she responded promptly. The Vogue editor in chief added that a surprise performance by a marching band before celebrity arrivals began was a gift from Stella McCartney, who wasn't able to attend the event.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora at the 2021 Met Gala. Source: Vogue Magazine.

Wintour said the gala's theme -- "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" -- was meant to highlight both classic American fashion designers and younger ones.

"The exhibition is celebrating American fashion -- the greats like Ralph and Oscar and Carolina and Vera and Michael. And also the future -- 70 per cent of the exhibition represents the future of American fashion," she said.


