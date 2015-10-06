 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's What We Do in the Shadows announces star cast

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Four new cast members have been announced for New Zealanders Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's successful What We Do in the Shadows television pilot. 

Waititi has joined the Disney family after helping screen write their upcoming Princess movie ‘Moana’.

Source: 1 NEWS

Waititi and Clement starred, wrote and directed the 2014 horror-comedy film about a group of vampires living in Wellington. Waititi is set to direct the show, and Clement will be writing.

The stars of What We Do In The Shadows want to launch the movie in the US - and need your help.
Source: 1 NEWS

Variety reported today that Doug Jones of Star Trek: Discovery and The Shape of Water, Beanie Feldstein of Lady Bird, Jake McDorman of Shameless and Mark Proksch who was in Better Call Saul and The Office, would be joining the cast. 

Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillen have already been announced as part of the television pilot. 

The project will be different to the TVNZ spinoff TV series created by Waititi and Clement called Wellington Paranormal, a follow-up mockumentary to the 2014 film about the police officers, Mike Minogue and Karen O'lear.

Related

Movies

Television

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Victorious New Zealand Silver Ferns celebrate during the Fast5 Netball world series grand final match between New Zealand Silver Ferns and Australia at Hisense Arena Melbourne Australia. Sunday 30th October 2016. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

Watch: Maria Folau returns fire at Silver Ferns' critics – 'We know what we're capable of'

2

Bad weather due over next few days but 'still too early to tell' about cyclone hitting NZ

3
Four teams from around the world competed in the Hagley Park Polo Tournament.

Mystery as 16 horses die returning to Melbourne from polo tournament in Tasmania

4

Lucky Lotto winner comes forward to claim their $20 million prize

00:39
5
Michaele Sokolic-Beatson, 21, was the shock selection in the 12-strong squad for the Gold Coast.

'Are you sure?!' – Silver Ferns rookie's hilarious reaction to Commonwealth Games naming

Bad weather due over next few days but 'still too early to tell' about cyclone hitting NZ

Dan Corbett says in the unlikely event of a cyclone hitting NZ, it would be late next week.

teacher classroom

Government unveils law to scrap charter schools but some can stay on 'case by case' basis

The bill will have its first reading when Parliament resumes next week.

01:21
1 NEWS' Corin Dann believes interest rates are more likely to go up than down in the future.

'Staying on hold' – Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate unchanged

1 NEWS' Corin Dann believes interest rates are more likely to go up than down in the future.

A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

'Dentistry is beyond the reach of the majority' - Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

05:00
Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

Ex-NZ Navy sailor who claims she was raped by colleague takes a stand for women’s workplace rights

Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 