Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's What We Do in the Shadows announces star cast

Four new cast members have been announced for New Zealanders Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's successful What We Do in the Shadows television pilot.

Source: 1 NEWS

Waititi and Clement starred, wrote and directed the 2014 horror-comedy film about a group of vampires living in Wellington. Waititi is set to direct the show, and Clement will be writing.

Variety reported today that Doug Jones of Star Trek: Discovery and The Shape of Water, Beanie Feldstein of Lady Bird, Jake McDorman of Shameless and Mark Proksch who was in Better Call Saul and The Office, would be joining the cast.

Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillen have already been announced as part of the television pilot.