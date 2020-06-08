TODAY |

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement team up with fellow Kiwi comedian for new series

Alan Kenyon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement are reuniting with another star from What We Do in the Shadows in a new comedy series simply titled Ass.

Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Jemaine Clement centre with some of the Ass production team.

The premise of the show, by co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola was revealed in a statement today by New Zealand production house Augusto who will be producing the show. 

"Ass centres on a depressed (and broke) puppeteer who reluctantly accepts to work with his ex-fiancée and former puppeteer-partner on a top-secret gig in which they must fill-in for a famous donkey actor on the wildly popular American TV political comedy, Hey Donkey!, after the superstar animal goes mysteriously missing.

"The series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement and executive produced by Oscar-winning Taika Waititi."

Gonzalez-Macuer, who starred in What We Do in the Shadows, says: “I’ve worked on a few things over the years, but this project feels like it’s actually going somewhere.

"It’s an awesome combination of working with Louis, a production company that is actually investing in us and now with Taika and Jemaine involved, it’d be pretty weird if we f*****d it up.”

According to Augusto, discussions are underway with US showrunners and VODS regarding Ass’ distribution, with production plans for next year.

Alan Kenyon
