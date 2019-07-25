TODAY |

Swedish court hears details in A$AP Rocky assault case

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice

The man allegedly assaulted by American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other men in Stockholm was kicked while on the ground and hit with a bottle, Swedish prosecutors said in court documents obtained today by The Associated Press.

The 500 pages of documents also included allegations that Rocky pushed the man to the ground and photos of the alleged victim's cuts, bruises and blood-stained clothes.

The Grammy-nominated rapper and the two others "deliberately, together and in agreement" attacked the man, identified as Mustafa Jafari, on June 30, prosecutors said in the Stockholm District Court documents.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has said he acted in self-defence. He has been in custody since July 3 and faces charges that carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

A lawyer for Jafari, Magnus Stromberg, said the alleged beating started when one of A$AP Rocky's guards "grabbed him by the neck and dragged him away." Jafari didn't provoke the assault, and "this situation has been very stressful for him," Stromberg said.

"There was no reason, none whatsoever, for the use of such violence," he said.

Rocky's arrest prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene on behalf of the jailed rapper and sparked an unusual diplomatic spat when Swedish prosecutors charged the 30-year-old artist Thursday.

Trump posted two sharply worded tweets, calling on Sweden to "Treat Americans fairly!" and criticising Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, whom he had spoken with directly, "for being unable to act."

A Lofven spokesman responded by emphasising the independence of the Swedish judicial system.

The case also drew the attention of American celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Rocky's fellow recording artists, including Sean "Diddy" Combs and Justin Bieber.

The rapper and the other two suspects, who have been described as members of his entourage, will remain in custody until trial.

"I panicked and I got very scared. I was in shock," one of the suspects, who said he came from New York, told police. "I defended myself, I used violence .... I found myself in a situation where I was scared for my life."

Prosecutors recommended that the Stockholm District Court set aside three days for the trial, which defence lawyer Slobodan Jovicic said was expected to start Tuesday.

Trump on Saturday tweeted that he had spoken with Lofven about the case and "offered to personally vouch for his bail," even though that's not something available under Swedish law. Urged on by the first lady and celebrities including Kardashian West, the president had said that he would intervene to try to free Rocky.

Lofven's press secretary, Toni Eriksson, later said the two leaders had a "friendly and respectful" conversation in which Lofven "made certain to emphasise the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts" and stressed that the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings.

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. The American rapper, whose name is Rakim Mayers, was ordered held by a Swedish court Friday, July 5, for two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate a fight on Sunday in central Stockholm. Following an outcry from celebrities and a Change.org petition with half a million signatures, Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y. is pushing for the release of the rapper. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Rapper A$AP Rocky. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Matt Moylan had an embarrassing faux pas after his side's win over the Cowboys.
When live TV goes bad: Sharks star accidentally tells NSW Origin coach to 'f*** off'
2
The highly-coveted NBA prospect has sent a message of support to TJ Perenara ahead of the Test against South Africa.
Breakers' superstar recruit RJ Hampton getting behind the All Blacks ahead of his move to NZ
3
They’ve overwhelmingly voted to accept their collective offer from the Government.
Fears early childhood teacher shortage will worsen as kindy teachers accept pay rises
4
Steamroller
Man charged after five cars damaged and one person hurt during Hutt Valley road roller rampage
5
The teenagers are suspects in the killing of an American woman, her Australian boyfriend and another man.
CCTV captures teens wanted over Canadian murders
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

NZIFF: A fraught father-son dynamic is explored in madcap horror thriller Come to Daddy

Jay-Z pulls out of 50th anniversary Woodstock festival

01:42
The car, thought to be stolen, was being followed overhead by the police Eagle helicopter.

Man charged following head-on crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway
01:49
Ellis’ case has been described as the worst miscarriage of justice in New Zealand history.

Peter Ellis diagnosed with terminal cancer as he seeks last appeal against child sex abuse convictions