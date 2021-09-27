Suzanne Paul gives health update after collapsing during Zoom presentation

Nobody does a TV ad quite like Suzanne Paul of Natural Glow fame. She’s been the queen of infomercials since the ‘90s, and it’s highly likely either you or your mum has owned one of her products.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Suzanne has turned her hand to many things, even winning Dancing with the Stars in 2007.

The 64-year-old has had a busy year, launching a new business and even planning a wedding. However, her life took a turn and she was hospitalised after collapsing during a Zoom call.

She told Seven Sharp she was giving a motivational speaking course with around 200 people last Wednesday when she suddenly passed out.

“I’d been going for about 50 minutes so I was going great guns and then I woke up on the floor,” she explained.

“Luckily, I was doing a talk to Ryman Healthcare at the time so it was all health professionals and they were very concerned that I’d had a stroke ‘cause that’s what it looked like, so they advised me to get the ambulance.

“After many, many, many tests, so it’s sort of a combination of low blood pressure, high cholesterol and a leaky heart valve… and probably a bit of stress as well.”

She returned home from hospital on Friday night and said her condition can be managed with medication, a good diet and exercise.

“I know a lot of people keep saying to me, ‘slow down and take it easy’ but I don’t even understand what that means.”

Suzanne says she’s been keeping busy during lockdown by writing her second autobiography. There’s also plans in place to help small businesses and “a couple of new TV shows” in the works.