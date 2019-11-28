Susan Sarandon shares black eye photos to show support for US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders

Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon has shared images on social media of injuries she sustained from a fall last week, including an extremely black eye, a fractured nose and a bump on the head.

The star shared the pictures on Instagram, taking the opportunity to draw attention to the upcoming elections in the US and how all Americans should be eligible for medical care regardless of their economic position.

In one of two posts, Ms Sarandon described her situation as an example of why Americans should vote for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who's campaigning with a 'Medicare For All' plan.

“I’m lucky. I have Medicare to cover my visit to ER. Everyone deserves the same, not access, not pathway to, not option,” the post read.