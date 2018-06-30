Survivor NZ recap: 'You're an idiot' - A grudge continues, and a hidden immunity idol shakes up the game

Previously on Survivor NZ: With old alliances falling apart Tess felt isolated and alone, while Matt's confidence was at an all-time high. A fiery tribal council saw the tribe turn on Renee and she was voted out.

Phsan at reward challenge. Source: 1 NEWS

Dave is worried Renee's speech against him at tribal council has damaged his game and he brings it up back at camp. He immediately regrets doing this, and well he should, Adam says "Dave is a liar and he needs to go next".

However, for Matt the game is going as planned and he feels happy with his place in the final seven. Less sure about Matt's place is Lisa, she sees him as a huge threat and wants him out at the next tribal.

"I'm going to get a reward in my belly"

Adam is pumped for the reward challenge as he hasn't won anything in a while and is starving.

It's definitely worth winning, a chocolate feast on offer from host Matt Chisholm. The Survivors have to balance a bowl of corn on a pole that gets increasingly longer and more difficult to balance.

Focusing for chocolate. Source: 1 NEWS

Everyone else drops out and it's down to Dave and Eve, literally battling it out for all the chocolates.

Eve holds on to win and now will have a big decision to make, who does she share the goodies with? Woe betides her if she doesn't choose Adam!

Unsurprisingly she does pick Adam and avoids some nasty looks, she also chooses Dave to enjoy the reward, because he came in second place.

Adam gets picked. Source: 1 NEWS

Knives are out for Eve



After winning the reward challenge Matt decides Eve is too much of a physical threat and has been bumped up on his list of targets.

She may need to win immunity tonight to ensure her safety as Matt's targets don't usually hang around long.

Not all plain sailing for Dave either, Adam bonds with him a bit more on the reward challenge but deep down inside he still says "you're an idiot" when he thinks of him. Not on the Christmas card list then.

A few plans being hatched before tribal then, Matt wants Eve out, Lisa wants Matt out and Adam wants Dave out.

"Survivor bucket list moment"

This will make things interesting, while off for a talk in the forest Matt and Lisa find an immunity idol at the same time.

However, Matt is the one who climbs the tree and grabs the idol. He stuffs it down his undies and this pretty much means it's his and he won't share it with Lisa like he told her. I definitely can't see her reaching in there to grab it at any rate.

This might make it tough for Lisa to vote out Matt at tribal council now, either that or it will make him overconfident and trip him up.

All on the line at immunity

As always immunity is crucial, the challenge is in three stages with the top three moving on to fight for the necklace.

Tess and Dave battle at immunity. Source: 1 NEWS

Matt, Tess and Dave make it to the final and it's a close finish moving a piece of bamboo through a rope obstacle course but Matt pulls it out and that will scupper Lisa's plans to get rid of him.

"I feel devastated that Matt won this immunity," Lisa says, time for a plan b now.

With the necklace around his neck it would seem that Matt will get his way and Eve will go home, this is Survivor however and anything can happen.

Matt wins immunity. Source: 1 NEWS

Tears at tribal

Eve breaks down in tears at tribal council, fearing she will be going next. Shows how much the game means to her.

She says "it's really gut wrenching to have people backing out of alliances".

The torture on the faces of the other Survivors speaks volumes as Eve breaks down. However, Adam then tells Eve he has never talked strategy with her before.

This causes a last ditch plea from Eve to get Adam to save her and send Dave packing. I don't think he needs much convincing on getting Dave out though.

Time to vote

The talking is over and Eve's pleas have fallen on deaf ears as she becomes the fourth member of the jury.

Dave survives another vote, but the big question is will Lisa get another shot at Matt next week?

