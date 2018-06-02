Survivor NZ recap: 'That's just crap mate' - A Survivor NZ first sees Arun and Dave forfeit challenge over fears they were 'physically abusing' Eve

Previously on Survivor NZ: The original Khangkhaw tribes domination on the game was left in tatters, after a shock vote saw Josh booted out of the game at Chani's tribal council.

After the massive blindside at Chani's tribal council, Matt is questioning if he can really trust his old school mate Dave.

Arun and Dave drag Eve during the reward challenge. Source: 1 NEWS

Matt is worried he has lost his bff to Arun when they were apart, it's a classic Survivor love triangle that can only end in tears.

Dylan on the other hand is jubilant he is finally off the bottom of his tribe and says he is now "out for blood". It's been a huge turnaround for him since the tribe swap.

At Khangkhaw, JT admits his health is suffering and is worried about his place in the game going forward. Survivor is rough going when you're healthy so he has every right to be concerned.

A few shocked faces

Khangkhaw gets a look at the new Chani tribe at the reward challenge and are shocked Josh was voted out. This blows up Brad and Tess' game as they were in a "tight five alliance" with Josh as one of the members.

The reward challenge sees two Survivors from each team try and break a member from the other tribe off a pole and drag them back to their mat before the other team can do the same.

However, there is drama at the challenge! Chani decide to gift the reward to Khangkhaw after the first round as Dave and Arun feel bad dragging Eve off a pole and threw the mud.

Arun and Dave wrestle with Eve at reward. Source: 1 NEWS

The current social climate making its way into the show perhaps? This isn't a new challenge on Survivor, but Arun and Dave say they feel like they were "physically abusing" a woman.

"That's just crap mate, I don't want to drag a woman threw the mud," Arun says to Matt Chisholm.

Adam doesn't agree and thinks his tribe was making a drama out of nothing. Dylan thinks they shouldn't bring the real world into Survivor. Whatever your views, Khangkhaw are gifted two chickens and some eggs from the forfeit.

Adam, Brad and Tara are all smiles at the reward challenge. Source: 1 NEWS

Survivor outpost time

Moving on from the potentially thorny issue… It's time for the Survivor Outpost and Lisa gets the nod to go for Khangkhaw while Dave will front up for Chani.

This week sees the two rival tribe mates go up against each other in a word puzzle challenge.

Lisa blitzes it and wins an advantage where she can steal a vote at the next tribal council, Dave doesn't leave empty handed though as there is a hidden scroll on his puzzle table that he secretly pockets.

The scroll contains a clue to a hidden immunity meaning even though Dave lost I still think he got the greater prize. No justice in Survivor!

Lisa blows it back at camp after the Survivor Outpost, instead of just saying she lost to Dave she admits that she won an advantage and won't tell her tribe what it is.

This gets her a grilling from JT but she refuses to budge even though he pretty much guesses that she has some kind of vote advantage.

Dave has a better time when he arrives at camp after he races to the well and digs up an immunity idol using his clue.

Does anyone want to win?

Before immunity both Chani and Khangkhaw have conversations about throwing the next immunity challenge so they can go to tribal and vote out a threat.

I don't think there has ever been a season of Survivor in any country that has seen so much talk of throwing challenges!

The early stages of the challenge make it seem like Khangkhaw want to lose it more than Chani as they fall way behind.

I would be perfect for throwing this challenge as the final puzzle is a math's one and I'm woeful at it. Sub me in coach.

Somehow Khangkhaw manage to blow losing the challenge and win it in a come from behind victory.

Some members of Khangkhaw are happy to win immunity. Source: 1 NEWS

Lisa blames herself for not being able to throw the challenge as she felt sick and forgot not to solve the puzzle.

It's strange watching no team really celebrate an immunity challenge win, they both looked gutted!

Arun the godfather

At Chani everyone seems to want to be in Arun's good graces and Matt takes him aside for a chat and pledges his loyalty to him going forward.

Dave is happy about this as he wants Matt and Arun to be closer so he can keep his old school mate around and benefit his game.

The other name being thrown around is Dylan, Adam of course it totally into this plan as he is still out for his blood.

Looks like tonight's tribal will be another big one for the shape of the game going forward.

I take it this is not a good house call

Over at Khangkhaw its more about surviving in general rather than making it through tribal.

JT announces he has a medical issue and is ready to leave the game on his own terms to save his health.

This has come as a huge shock to the tribe and Eve and Tara break down in tears as JT gets on a boat and heads off to civilization with Chisholm.

So does this mean there will be no tribal tonight?

There is a tribal tonight

If you read the text in bold above, you will see that there is indeed still a tribal tonight.

At tribal Renee reveals that she is hopping mad her name was written down at the last tribal. She shouldn't be too angry though as that is the premise of the show.

Chisholm asks if anyone thinks they're on the wrong side of the numbers and Matt is the only one who puts his hand up and says he is shaking in his "space boots" tonight.

My question is where did he get these space boots and can I buy a pair?

Matt needn't have worried though, as it's Dylan who is blindsided and is the seventh person voted out. I'm not happy about that one as his feud with Adam made for some great watching.

However with Dylan out of the way it will be interesting to see if this means Dave and Matt's secret alliance will now be able to take control of the game.

List of Survivor's and vote status: