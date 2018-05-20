Survivor NZ recap: 'Medic!' A Survivor hits the dirt and a tribe shakeup sees a bromance blossom

Previously on Survivor NZ: Khangkhaw finally lost an immunity challenge and sent home Kaysha in a shock blindside at tribal council.

Tess hits the dirt hard at the reward challenge. Source: 1 NEWS

After Kaysha was blindsided by the Khangkhaw "tight five" alliance in last week's episode, things are a bit awkward back at camp. This is due to the feisty tribal council where Dylan spoke his mind about some of his tribemates.

The retail manager will be desperately hoping for a tribe swap as his outburst cemented his position on the bottom of the Khangkhaw tribe.

Brad says he sees Dylan as an annoying little brother and admits it would be better if he was "out of the way". Hopefully he doesn't have a little brother in real life which he feels the same way about.

A definite role reversal after recent events with Chani now the tribe on a high after their first immunity win saw them avoid tribal for the first time.

Medic!

Reward challenge time, can Chani finally start a winning streak of their own?

The answer is no, because it's tribe swap time! Everyone except Dylan seems displeased at the news.

And the new tribes are: Khangkhaw: Eve, Tess, Lisa, Liam, Brad, JT and Tara. Chani: Renee, Dylan, Dave, Matt, Josh, Adam, Arun.

The big news out of the swap is that high school buddies Dave and Matt are now in the same tribe. The two have kept their bond a secret and are clearly stoked with the result.

In good news for Survivor viewers, Adam and Dylan are still on the same tribe so their TV gold spat can continue.

The first reward challenge with the new tribes gets underway and Tess immediately takes a tumble and smashes into the dirt after being flung from a spinning platform.

After her dramatic fall the medics rush in and host Matt Chisholm wisely decides to move onto stage two of the challenge to avoid any kind of blow back from Worksafe back in NZ.

Medics attend to Tess at the reward challenge. Source: 1 NEWS

The new Khangkhaw gets off to a winning start and Tess recovers from her fall to enjoy the comfort items and peanut butter won by her teammates.

Settling in to new surrounds

While tucking into her peanut butter reward, Eve realises she left her immunity idol "in the lounge" back at the Chani camp and can no longer use it.

However, a welcome twist for Eve sees Matt Chisholm call her to a secret meeting to reunite her with the idol as it's "her property".

Eve is happy to get her immunity idol back. Source: 1 NEWS

Dylan gets to work right away trying to make an alliance with Arun, telling him he is keen to jump ship and help old Chani members vote out former Khangkhaw members in the new Chani tribe.

Old mates Matt and Dave sneak off to the woods for a hug at Chani and giddily talk about how happy they are to be in the same tribe.

"No one saw us come out here did they?" Dave asks. It's like a modern day Romeo and Juliet tale, except they're plotting the downfall of their companions instead of sneaking off for a pash.

Original Khangkhaw still has the numbers at the new Khangkhaw after the swap, and Brad is keen to stay strong and pick off the Chani members who joined them.

Lisa however doesn't seem to be so sure about sticking to her old tribe lines and takes Liam off for a talk where she lets it slip Brad is running the show.

Liam doesn't seem to pick up on the clue though and later tells the camera that he can't see any splits amongst the original Khangkhaw. Come on Liam she was serving it up on a plate!

"Both tribes off to a sensational start!"

The all important first immunity after the tribe swap sees Chani jump out to an early lead.

Diving into the immunity challenge. Source: 1 NEWS

The puzzle is the great equaliser though and it's Dylan going head to head with JT. "This challenge is anyone's!" Chisholm shouts.

After a close battle it's Dylan who wins it for Chani and he finally has something to celebrate after a tough couple of weeks.

Adam lets the viewers know that even though Dylan came through for his tribe he still doesn't like him. Just in case we forgot.

"Getting out of this one is going to take something big"

The scrambling has begun at Khangkhaw and JT, Liam and Eve are on the chopping block as former Chani members in the minority at the new tribe.

Brad is worried that one of them may have an idol though and ruin the plan. He goes to Liam and sounds him out on what will go down at tribal, but Liam isn't interested in flipping on his old tribemates.

After Chisholm returned Eve's idol to her the former Chani members get together and try and come up with a way to save each other by playing it to save one of their own at tribal and get rid of Brad.

A bold move, but will it work out?

"I got nothing"

At tribal council JT says he doesn't have an idol, perhaps a move to try and double bluff anyone thinking of voting for him.

All smiles at tribal. Source: 1 NEWS

The big question is who will Eve play her idol for? The big answer is herself.

It turns out to be the wrong move though as she fails to save her former Chani tribemate Liam who is voted out by the four Khangkhaw originals Brad, Tara, Lisa and Tess.

A strong statement that everyone is looking to stay true to old tribal lines and bad news for Eve and JT going forward.

