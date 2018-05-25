Survivor NZ recap: A big move sees the balance of power shift and Josh makes an emotional revelation

Previously on Survivor NZ: There was a shakeup, with a tribe swap that saw secret high school mates Dave and Matt reunited on the same team. Liam was the first Survivor voted out of the new look Khangkhaw tribe.

Josh reveals his battle with cancer on tonight's episode. Source: 1 NEWS

After Liam was voted out, it's clear that old tribal lines run deep at Khangkhaw, with Eve and JT firmly in the minority. Finding an immunity idol or a crack in the alliance will be even more important for those two now.

It's brighter news for Dylan now he has swapped over to the Chani tribe, he's more than happy to turn on his former tribe mates who made the move with him, and is looking to get revenge for the way he was treated at Khangkhaw.

Josh, also now on Chani, reveals he has been battling Hodgkins lymphoma cancer in an emotional aside to camera. He beat it, and is determined to use the same attitude to go far in Survivor NZ.

He hasn't revealed this news to his tribe mates yet, perhaps worried that his inspiring story will make him more of a threat to win the game. He might not get the chance to tell them, as Dylan is scheming to get him or Matt out of the game.

Arun and Dave don't trust Dylan, nothing new there, but think they can use him as a tool to get rid of one of the strong boys who joined Chani from Khangkhaw.

"Please be food"

Dave's prayers are answered and the reward challenge is for a massive Pizza Hut feast. Host Matt Chisholm reveals his favourite pizza is pepperoni, take note of this for the obligatory Survivor NZ quiz at the end of the series, or if you ever have him over for dinner.

Pizza time! Source: 1 NEWS

Chani are smashing it early on and race out to a big lead getting to the puzzle section of the challenge way before Khangkhaw. Chisholm is reminding them about the Pizza Hut on offer, I think he might be more excited about it than the Survivors.

Loves his pizza does Matt.

Dylan and Dave make short work of the slide puzzle and Dylan steps up at another challenge to send Chani into pizza heaven. I hope they invite Chisholm along to join them.

Chani wins reward! Source: 1 NEWS

Watching the starving castaways chow down on pizza and garlic bread makes fasting then feasting look like a great idea. You never see people as happy as they are on Survivor when they win a food challenge.

"Not going to leave it to chance"

The Survivor Outpost makes a welcome return and Arun makes sure to rig the stick pull at Chani so his ally Renee gets to go. Over at Khangkhaw Tara gets the nod and she has a memory challenge showdown against Renee that will see the winner able to steal two items from the opposing tribe's camp.

Judging from all the cutaway shots of animals it is a long and close fought battle between the two, who have obviously been on the Mega Memory course from the 90s.

Renee finally takes it out in yet another win for the new Chani, now she can raid Khangkhaw's goodies. Surely she wouldn't be so cruel as to take their toilet paper? I'm sure Dylan would.

Tara is in tears as she arrives back at camp with Renee to deliver the news. Her tribe thought the news was going to be a lot worse because of the tears and are quite relieved to hear it's just an item raid.

Great tactic to deliver bad news from Tara there, might have to steal that one the next time something goes wrong at work. Renee leaves the toilet paper but nabs Khangkhaw's coffee and tarpaulin.

She arrives back in Chani as a hero, ticker tape parade when she returns back to NZ is on the cards.

A devious plan is hatched

The happy vibe doesn't last long at Chani though as the original members - Dave, Renee and Arun - come up with a sneaky plan to break up the old Khangkhaw tribe dominance in the game.

They decide to throw the next immunity challenge so they can use Dylan to get rid of one of their own and even up the odds to stop people voting along old tribal lines.

Dave throws the immunity challenge for Chani. Source: 1 NEWS

Luckily for the mutineers the immunity challenge is the classic Survivor Jenga, where the team needs to work together to build a block tower while keeping tension on ropes.

This tough challenge means it'll be easy to topple the tower on purpose without it being obvious. Dave is doing a great job of toppling the tower just as Chani look like they will win.

If both teams are trying to throw it this could end up being the longest episode of Survivor ever…

Khangkhaw wins immunity. Source: 1 NEWS

Luckily for the viewers Khangkhaw actually wanted to win and take home the idol, sending Chani to tribal. The scheme is a success; now will Dylan pull through for them or will it blow up in their face?

"I find it funny they are coming to me now"

Chani didn't need to worry about original Khangkhaw sticking together though as Matt, Josh and Adam all want Dylan out. They don't realise that Dylan is working with Renee, Dave and Arun to get rid of Josh.

However, Josh is convinced that he can trust Arun after they had a handshake at the Survivor Outpost and agreed to be in an alliance if they were ever on the same tribe.

Possibly a bit naïve from Josh there, this is Survivor where loyalty shifts on a dime, to use an American expression.

Confused? You should be, this is getting complicated and anything could happen at tribal!

The only one that seems confident about their place in all this is Dylan for a change, as he thinks he is in the swing vote position.

"How difficult was that challenge?"

Matt Chisholm knows some Chani tribe members threw the immunity trial and tries to wheedle it out of them at tribal council. He is omnipresent.

Dave, Renee and Arun remain tight lipped though, wise decision there.

Time to vote, after a cagey tribal that ends in silence as Chisholm probes for some intel on which way the vote will go.

No one plays a hidden immunity idol and it turns out Dylan flipped on his old tribe mates to side with the original Chani members and vote out Josh.

Smart move by Dylan as his original tribe all tried to get him out!

A shocking outcome for the original Khangkhaw members on the new Chani and the next episode should be a cracker!

Adam doesn't look amused with Dylan, sitting with arms folded and a glare on his face.

