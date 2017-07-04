Survivor NZ blog: Two intense immunity challenges, two tense Tribals, and the final three are decided

Previously: Barb ticks winning immunity off her Survivor NZ bucket list. Redemption Island is no more, Nate and Mike are back in the game.

Drama - Blackout in intense final immunity showdown

Suddenly Tom faints and crashes down off his platform! Unable to use his arms to protect himself, Tom comes perilously close to smashing his head on the platform edge.



Medical is rushed in and Tom is brought back around after everything "just turned to bright lights". Tom is in good shape but with no memory of losing the challenge - Avi quickly fills him in.



Avi wins in dramatic circumstances, finally able to celebrate an immunity victory after pushing to the extreme.



Re-introduction to camp Casar

To begin the episode Mike arrives back at Casar after 17 long days away while Nate has been away less than 48 hours.



Neither hold any grudges and are eager to get back into the game.



Immediate Initial Immunity

After no time at all back at camp, the tribe is called out to a crucial individual immunity challenge.



Post-merge Challenge Champ Tom faces off against Redemption Goliath Mike. Teacher Tom takes it out and snatches victory.



Tom's win makes it an impressive five individual immunities on his resume.



Scrambling Mike

Mike knows he needs to scramble to have any shot at surviving, especially with such limited time to try and rebuild relationships.



Mike sits with Barb to have his spiel on strategy. He argues his case that Barb has better odds of winning against Mike and Nate than she would up against Avi and Tom.



Blathering Barb begins telling Mike in a condescending manner that her game was too subtle and nuanced for the younger players to appreciate or understand.



Mike finds dealing with Barb like dealing with "your old grandma" who has a "one way valve" and won't take anything on board.



Tribal number one

Mike and Barb go at it in an intense Tribal council.



In a perfect example of how not to convince someone to align with you, Mike detracts from Barb's game and labels Tom and Avi as "carrying her for the past two weeks".



Mocking Mike obliviously continues his unintentional attack on Barb by saying that going to the final with those two will result in no votes and a "pretty embarrassing end to the game" for Barb.



Bugged Barb lets loose on Mike about the patronising way he is talking to her and the disrespectful way he has described her game.



Barb makes it clear that Mike’s time on Redemption has meant that he “isn’t quite up to date with everything” and that this is “not a good play on his part”.



Avi and Tom steer clear of the debate and answer questions neutrally.



The fiery Tribal Council culminates with Mike being given the boot and joining the jury.



Final Immunity drama build-up

Nate drops out within two minutes in a balancing endurance immunity challenge.



Barb isn't too far behind leaving a high stakes showdown between Tom and Avi, the winner guaranteed a spot in the final three.



Tom and Avi battle it out for over two hours. Host Matt Chisholm even steps up the difficulty of the challenge as neither competitor looks like giving in.



Tribal number two