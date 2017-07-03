Survivor NZ blog: Telling Tribal Council, the end of Redemption, and a return from a long exile

Previously on Survivor NZ: Never-ending Redemption for Jak and Mike, unexpected challenge wins, and an internal struggle for Avi.

Avi's insecurities

After Barb's big win in the immunity challenge, all of Avi's fears around his constant challenge losses resurface.



Avi can't win immunity for love nor money and is concerned it will paint him in a bad light with the jury.

"The social game will get you so far. You gotta be able to grab the odd one, like Barb has."



Night, night Nate?

A crying Barb is emotional at her plan to boot long time ally Nate. Barb favours Avi because over time she has come to know him really well and thinks he has played the best game so far.



Nate is "down but not out" and Avi becomes suspicious at how well Nate seems to be taking a potential vote out. Avi and Tom are worried that Barb now wants to play again after taking down the individual immunity.



Telling Tribal Council

In a confronting Tribal Council, host Matt Chisholm asks a hard question of the remaining survivors: "What have you done in your individual game to get to this point?"



Each of the survivors has taken a very different path to where they are now.



Avi feels it has taken a lot of different attributes and a bit of luck to get him here. Avi sees his trustworthiness as the quality that has done the most for him.



Barb feels she has successfully manipulated people "to do things when they actually don't realise they're doing it". Barb relates her strategy to dealing with her children in that she twists the others into getting her way but lets them think it was their idea.



Tom's keyword is "clutch". From having his back against the wall very early in the game Tom has had to make use of a diverse set of attributes and do everything in his power to stay alive.



Nate feels he has relied on his fair share of luck. He has put a lot of effort into developing relationships across the tribes and sees his ability to read people as an asset in progressing.



Ultimately Barb sticks with her new alliance and Nate is voted out of Casar. Nate leaves with his head held high and joins the young'uns at Redemption Island.



Casar down to three…for now

The tiredness and hunger of Survivor is starting to take its toll on Tom. Tom begins to pass the time at camp playing drums with a manic smile on his face, squawking like a bird.



Barb has got her mojo back and is now aiming to make the final three. In her eyes, if she wants to get to the end, she will get to the end.



All three are contemplating the amount of influence Mike has had on the jurors as they have passed through Redemption Island and how much of a threat he will be if he returns.



The end of Redemption