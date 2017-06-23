 

Survivor NZ blog: Shay throws Tom under the bus, Barb backs off, and one more sent to the jury

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

Previously on Survivor NZ: Shannon's double dealing got her a hot ticket out of the game and sent straight to Redemption Island. Tom becomes challenge king and begins to wield some power.

Sneaky Shay’s attempt at throwing Tom under the bus and dividing the Tom and Avi partnership backfires.
Catch up on Monday’s night's episode on the Survivor NZ blog here.

Shadier than ever

Shock! Shady Shay back stabs Challenge Champ Tom immediately after agreeing to join together at long last.

An extremely paranoid Shay completely misreads an innocent conversation between Tom and Big Nate. Shifty Shay runs straight to ally Avi with her scrambled info - "just FYI Tom told Nate to vote for you, did you know that?" - setting off more drama and mistrust.

Trust issues

Barb has no interest in going to the final three and would rather see Tom and Avi there instead.
Trust goes out the window quickly in Survivor.

Straight away Avi confronts Tom, asking bluntly, "Did you just propose to Nate to vote me out?". Tom "swears on his mother's life" that he and Nate were just confirming the agreed plan and top four positions.

It takes some convincing but Avi determines that Shay is behind this blatant lie to try and get Tom in the bad books.

Shay's questionable actions do not sit well with Avi and he is done with these suspect lies and conflicting stories.

"You can't jump to these conclusions and just tell me that Tom was planning on voting me out."

Sneaky Shay's attempt at throwing Tom under the bus and dividing the Tom and Avi partnership backfires. Instead their trust and bond is tightened further.

Apology somewhat accepted

Sheepish Shay swallows her pride and apologises to Tom for jumping the gun and feeding Avi false information.

Tom accepts her apology but the damage has already been done. For the time being they have both agreed to let it go and move forward as one alliance.

Is the Mafia Mum’s reign over?

Barb's energy around camp has changed from 'Mafia Mum' to non-existent. This has been noticed by Tom, Avi and Shay who feel Barb's fuel light is on and she has potentially checked out of the game.

This is in stark contrast to the cut-throat game-playing Barb we've seen recently. Bored Barb's attitude may be good news for Tom and Avi who could use Barb to their advantage.
Barb’s position as power player appears to be short lived.

A bed, hot shower and a succulent meal at Rancho El Chilamate

Avi wins the reward challenge and picks Tom and Barb to join him on a luxurious overnight retreat.

Relaxing in the pool sipping on a few ice cold beers, strategy talks are well under way. Barb continues to claim she has, "no interest in going to final three.

"I'm more happy being a vote".

Barb also tells the boys that she “wants to see Tom and Avi in the top three". This news is a cherry on top of the reward for Tom and Avi.

Shannon loses the Redemption challenge and becomes the latest jury member.
Avi, Tom and Barb all sit down to celebrate with a delicious spread of meat, salad and mashed potatoes - a welcome change to the bland rice and beans back at camp.

Redemption Battle

The very first three-way Redemption Battle is under way.

Shannon, Mike and Jak all stand on a perch with a rope tied around their left wrist which is held in the air in a test of endurance. Another classic Survivor challenge .

Shannon's concentration slips for a split second and she drops her arm. Shannon knows her flickering hopes of remaining in the game have been finally doused as the bucket of water drenches her from above. She becomes the latest jury member.

Mike and Jak return to their Redemption Island sentence, eagerly awaiting their final challenge and the chance to return to the game proper.

