Survivor NZ blog: Regrets, planting seeds, and the pendulum of power slowly shifting

Previously on Survivor NZ: Sala's elimination sends shock waves through the Casar tribe, Boss Barb runs the game from the comfort of the hammock, and a half-naked Jak gets the boot.

Down and out!

Shaken Shannon gets kicked to the curb! Teacher Tom manages to wield some influence from his position at the bottom of the pack and rally the votes his way against Shannon.

Shannon has not been her strategic self after Mike's cutting words to her at Redemption Island.

All the backstabbing and cutthroat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended. Her "conscience has taken over" and this proves fatal.

Casar camp after Jak's departure

The tribe now view "Mafia Mum" Barb as being a power player and this has put a target on her back.

The tribe see Barb as being unable to win because "no one is going to really vote for her come the end of the game" in their eyes.

At the same time everyone is scared of the danger Barb presents since she engineered the downfall of "most positive person on the planet" Sala. No one wants to be next on her successful hit list.

Shannon is gunning for Barb. She thinks Barb is "a little bit of a snake at the moment ... nobody knows when she is going to bite". Shannon is very aware that one of Barb's goals is to get Shannon out before herself.

Immunity, immunity, immunity

Tom walks into the challenge knowing that he has a "crazy target on his back" and he needs to win this to stay alive.

Challenge King Tom wins immunity again! Tom is sitting pretty winning three individual immunity challenges in a row.

With only six survivors left in the game, immunity is absolutely crucial. Host Matt Chisholm says it best - "Tom is safe at tribal council tonight, unlike the rest of you".

The scramble before tribal

After winning a clutch immunity and making it three in a row, Teacher Tom begins to wield some power. The pendulum of influence has swung into Talented Tom's favour.

Tom's game plan is to plant seeds with Avi and Shay. There has been bad blood between Tom and Shay since day one; Tom recognises that it would be an unexpected move for the two to team up, which could work in his favour.

Tom proposes to Avi that they take Shannon out to break up her alliance with Shay. Tom views Shannon as a physically strong player and thinks she would be the perfect first line of defence against Mike on Redemption Island.

In an unexpected twist Shay approaches Tom to form an alliance for the next "couple of votes". Shay gives Tom her word that she is willing to work with him.

Tom plays smart with Shay and elicits damning comments which he can relay back to Avi. Tricky Tom plans to use these to gain Avi’s trust and shatter Avi’s trust in Shady Shay.

Shay lets slip that she wouldn't want to sit next to Avi in the top three and Tom gleefully takes this on board.

Tom takes his fresh information to a shocked Avi who can’t believe he could be so naive again.

Tribal Council

Three names have been bandied around - Barb, Shannon, and Shay. Ultimately, Immune Tom has the final say and Shannon gets the boot.