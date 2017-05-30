Survivor NZ blog: Politics, self destruction and an attitude that is wearing thin

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

Previously on Survivor NZ: Shannon returns from exile, Mogoton devolve into apes, and Georgia scrapes through a nail-biting Redemption Island duel. Catch up on Episode 7 on the Survivor NZ Blog here.



Immunity up for grabs

Mogoton throws the immunity challenge, laughing while Hermosa romp away with the win. To get rid of Shay, the boys at Mogoton hatched a plan to put 100 per cent effort into losing the first puzzle-based challenge the tribes have had to face.



The Mogoton boys set Shay up by putting her in position where she has "has little influence as possible", according to Mike.

Shay is given one of the hardest roles - catching buckets full of water then tossing them on to another contestant. During the challenge the plan works and Shay's bumbling efforts make her look pathetic.



When it comes to the word puzzle, Jak and puzzle extraordinaire Mike do everything in their power the lose the immunity challenge.

Shannon and Barb eventually solve it correctly. The best Jokester Jak and a sniggering Big Daddy Mike could come up with was 'tight ass' while standing around barely even trying to solve the puzzle.



Mogoton's plan to self-destruct is a success. Hermosa win 'Old Mate Immunity Idol' sending a cheerful Mogoton to face Matt at the usually dreaded tribal council.



Poor Shannon poured all her effort into winning and breaks down with tears of joy at the victory, thinking she brought home the win for Hermosa fair and square. In reality she only won because Mogoton put all their effort into losing.



Hermosa politics



Nate, Sala and Avi caught onto Mogoton's grand plan of throwing the challenge but choose not to tell Shannon to save face and let her celebrate the win



Shannon is aware that she is squarely at the bottom of the pack and was mostly likely to be voted out next if Hermosa headed to tribal council. Shannon starts working Sala and Avi as strategically, she realises this is her only chance to stay in the game pre-merge.



Shannon is shaping up to be a key player, potentially straddling both major alliances.

She is very aware of her position in the game and is willing to do anything to guarantee she stays in Survivor NZ. Shannon hasn not 100 per cent committed to the new Hermosa alliance showing that could jump ship once the merge hits.



Sala is in a power position at Hermosa, his super strong social game has made him the go-to guy at Hermosa.

Everyone wants Sala on their side as he makes people feel safe and calm within the game. Sala is slowly but surely starting to trust Shannon and he likes to give people the benefit of the doubt'. Could this kindness come back and haunt him?



Mogoton maneuvering



Slothful Shay isn't helping out around around camp and her attitude is wearing thin on the rest of the tribe.

Tom feels Mogoton is like a "boys' camping trip except one of them has brought their angry missus". Tom wants Shay out of the game for good and his prayers may have been answered with the sacrifice of the immunity challenge.



Shay finally perks up and begins to fight and scramble to stay in the game. Shay pitches her plea to Tom and Jak that Mike is the biggest threat and needs to get wiped out as soon as possible.

Unfortunately for her, it's a few lazy days too late to get back onside with the boys.



Tricky Tom tries to hatch a new strategy and act as a double agent. He plans to vote with Shay against Mike while secretly still being on the boys' side.

Tom is playing a little too cute and may be overplaying his hand with this move. He is yet to build real trust with Big Daddy Mike and the Mogoton crew so voting against them for any reason comes across as shifty.



Unsurprisingly, at Tribal Council the tribe votes Shay out and send her Redemption Island for a duel against Georgia to earn a spot back in the game.



A seething Shay vows to pick the Mogoton tribe apart one by one if she re-enters the game.