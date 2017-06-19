Survivor NZ blog: Meltdowns, tears, and the mafia boss

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

Previously on Survivor NZ: Barb turned on her own alliance brutally blindsiding Survivor favourite Sala.

Major meltdown

Aghast Avi goes off the deep end after being betrayed - "I feel like SUCH a f***ing fool". The tribe haven't been back at camp 10 seconds before Avi grills his alliance on who who voted for Sala.

Angry Avi spits venom at each alliance member in turn, berating Shannon for being a villain and asking Nate - "Nate do you feel pretty shit? ... Good".

A "gutted and disappointed" Avi has had the alliance that he put "so, SO much trust" into blow up in his face. This is a sharp wake up call for Avi. Survivor NZ is not going to be won simply by being nice and trusting in others.

Fallout from a broken alliance

Boss Barb comes away from Avi's tirade unruffled. She orchestrated the blindside and is feeling very pleased with herself.

Barb puts the move back into a strategic perspective by telling Avi that along with being biggest social threat, Sala had already promised his top three to people; Barb wasn't in the three so Sala had to go.

Brutal Barb tells Avi point blank that he is "more than likely" the next vote.

The day after

Emotional Avi is still fuming over his alliance's dishonesty and gives the tribe the silent treatment.

He is disgusted at the thought of Barb, Nate and Shannon making it into the top three. "Barb and Nate have spent the whole game sleeping … you don"t really want to give it to anyone."

Barb's newfound power has some tribe members a little concerned.

Barb is the "mafia queen" sitting in her hammock.

One by one each tribe member walks over and has their few minutes of strategic talk with Barb before going about their business. For the time being everyone is bowing down to Boss Barb.

Barb is enjoying her power position and driving the direction of the game "everyone just seems to be going with the flow which is towards their own demise".

Redemption Duel

In typical Sociable Sala fashion he shows up at the Redemption Duel with "no hard feelings" towards anyone and holding to his honour.

In contrast, Mike has some harsh words to say to Shannon labelling her "quite a fake person", completely deceitful, and has thrown all of her relationships under the bus.

Survivor favourite Sala loses the duel and is out of the game, joining Lee as the second member of the Jury.

Tears at camp

Mike's scathing words cut Shannon deep. Shannon is visibly upset and ‘is not having fun’ playing Survivor NZ. She is finding it hard having told ‘so many elaborate lies’ to the point where she has screwed over one too many of her tribe mates.

Sobbing Shannon knows she appears completely untrustworthy in the eyes of her tribe and feels she has lost credibility.

The mere thought of being seen as a villain crumples Shannon as "it was never my intention to come in and be that person".

Shay feels for Shannon and offers emotional support and a shoulder to cry on.

Individual Immunity

Tom doesn't miss a trick in the challenge and nails immunity again. Another crucial win for Tom, he is well aware that he needs immunity to stay in the game.

With Tom winning immunity paranoia starts to kick in around the camp. No one is feeling safe apart from Teacher Tom and Mama B, Barb. The target has been unintentionally shifted by Tom onto his closest ally, Jak.

Tribal Council exposed

In true Jokester Jak style he decides to wear only his loin cloth to tribal council. Shay is traumatised by seeing more of Jak than anyone needs to and has been "looking for that loincloth to burn it".