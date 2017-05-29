 

Survivor NZ blog: It's a nail-biting redemption duel and Shannon spills the beans on the tight five alliance

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

Previously, on Survivor NZ: Lou is medically evacuated after a nasty infection renders her unfit to play and alliances are thrown into disarray with a tribe swap.

Ultimately, Georgia gets booted at tribal council as Barb and Nate get their revenge. Catch up on Monday night’s episode on the Survivor NZ blog here

Intense Redemption duel
Smash! Smash! Both sets of plates shatter! In a balancing contest almost too close to call, Georgia wins the Redemption Island duel and stays in the game by a hair's breadth.

Izzy is sent home and smug Mike is stoked to see Georgia still alive in the game.
Izzy’s plates tumble and smash seconds before Georgia's. In an exciting conclusion to the episode, Izzy is sent home. Smugly satisfied Mike is stoked to see Georgia still alive in the game.

Hermosa and the return of Shannon
To begin the episode, we see the new Hermosa tribe getting on like a house on fire, after voting Georgia out.

The Georgia-less tribe members are ecstatic that they are finally chipping away at the alliance of the tight five and are discussing how things are going to play out at the merge.

Barb and Nate are reinvigorated and happy to make the most of their newfound position of power. Nate said they plan to "put Shannon on ice" when she returns to the Hermosa tribe from exile and make her feel vulnerable.

Shannon is already nervous to return to the Hermosa tribe after hearing whispers that Barb and Nate may be gunning for her.

Returning from exile, Shannon receives a warm welcome from Sala on the Hermosa beach. The rest of the tribe is considerably more reserved.

After a few probing questions around her loyalties, Shannon's nerves get the better of her and she "talks and talks", according to Sala. Jittery Shannon blurts out all sorts of information and spills the beans on the dynamics within the tight five.

As with any Survivor interaction, the other tribemates are unsure how much they can believe, particularly when it comes to Shannon's claimed distrust of ringleader Mike. Nate thinks of Shannon as a "smiling assassin" who he will struggle to ever fully trust.

Drained Mogoton descending into apes
Lone Mogoton woman Shay isn't feeling comfortable in her all-male tribe. Lack of sleep and too much time in the wilderness is driving the tribe to turn into Neanderthals.

The other tribemates are unsure how much they can believe, particularly when it comes to Shannon's claimed distrust of ringleader Mike.
After dealing with days of Mogoton grunting and chest-beating, the married Shay has almost "lost all hope in men".

Tom is getting tighter with the three boys but knows he has to "keep his wits about him". Tom is in a precarious position. He can either align with a group where he knows he will be on the bottom, or he can swim with "shark in the water" Shay.

Reward and tribal victim revealed
The reward challenge gives Mogoton their first chance at seeing the new look Hermosa. Furious Mike and the Mogoton Boys are devastated to see Georgia was given the boot.

Perceived treason from their ex-tribemates will not be tolerated. The Senior Survivors are now firmly in Mike's sights as enemy number one.

The challenge plays out as a 1 versus 1 showdown with one champion representing each team. Avi and Lee face off in a race to retrieve sandbags tied to buoys in the breaking surf.

Izzy is the latest contestant sent home after losing a challenge to stack balanced dishes.
After untying the bags and riding waves into shore then sprinting up the beach, Avi and Lee have to stomp on a plank of wood, catapulting one bag at a time onto a net atop a tower.

Avi comes out victorious for his Hermosa tribe and takes back to camp the comfort items of pillows, mats, a hammock... and CHOCOLATE! The sugar boost is massive spirit-lifter for the tribe. Shannon has been dreaming of chocolate since day one.

As always, rewards are sweet but immunity is sweeter. With the tribe lines getting blurry, both Mogoton and Hermosa are gearing up for another crucial immunity challenge on Survivor NZ Monday night!

Watch all episodes of Survivor NZ on TVNZ OnDemand.

Ultimately her pleas fall on deaf ears as she is voted out of the tribe and sent to Redemption Island.

Survivor NZ blog: 'Drop your buffs' - Tribe swap puts the powerful on the chopping block
Ex-army veteran Tony is the latest contestant to be sent packing in Survivor New Zealand.

'You've got to live it' – 'Mad-dog Tony' talks of facing demons after his Survivor NZ elimination

