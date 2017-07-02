Survivor NZ blog: Guilt, unexpected challenge wins, and return to isolation



Both Mike and Jak's faces fall instantly when Matt Chisholm unexpectedly delivers the bad news. Jak's jovial attitude cracks and he is devastated to be heading back to exile.



After a big song and dance farewelling Redemption Island and despite surviving the battle, there is no return to the game for the boys. Both are distraught and in a filthy mood.



Home sweet Casar

Avi's conscience and struggle to be the "good guy" is testing him. Avi feels terrible voting out Shay. Ashamed Avi feels as though he has compromised his integrity and is disappointed in himself. He is even being haunted in his "abandonment dreams".



Challenge Champ Tom is stoked to have his arch nemesis Shay gone. Having Shay out of the picture makes Tom feel safer and solidifies the alliance he has formed with Avi and Barb. Tom remains wary of Nate and the possibility of Nate moving against Tom and Avi.



Mumma B Barb is rapt that she is the last female in Survivor, "I'll take that... I can wear that one proudly". Barb sets her sights winning Individual Immunity from Tom.



Nowhere to hide

With only four people left there is very limited strategising that can go on. A lot of the talk centres around the potential returnee from Redemption Island and the perceptions of the jury.



Avi chats to Barb about how he can argue his case to the jury and what will set Avi apart from Tom. "I think it's my character and my connection with people".

Barb sees herself in a key position with Tom and Avi. They need Barb as a third person to give them voting power.



Fallout from broken promises

The knives are out for Avi on Redemption Island when Shay arrives. Shay is feeling bitter after being "totally blindsided" by Avi and has no problem throwing him under the bus.



Mike and Jak are happy to jump aboard and have a go at Avi, with Jak claiming that "aside from being a nice guy, he's literally done nothing in this game".



After the Redemption Island battle, Shay has been sent to the jury and the two boys are back on the Island they thought they had seen the last of. With no food left and hard bamboo for beds, Mike and Jak are severely unimpressed with their situation.



Avi finally breaks drought



Avi's big struggle through the game has been his inability to win challenges. He has been beating himself up over his constant failure to perform. Tom has been outstanding and has left Avi feeling inadequate.



Today’s reward challenge is run in teams with Avi and Nate paired up against Tom and Barb.

Avi finally comes up trumps against Tom and chalks up a challenge win!



Avi hopes that this little win will make his case stronger and he finally feels "really, really good" about a challenge. Avi needed this to lift his spirits and get his head back in the game.

The jury may not be as positive about one paired reward win when compared to Tom's multiple individual immunities.



Immunity and reward

In a big surprise victory, Barb wins immunity and reward, knocking King Tom off his perch in a tight finish!



Barb being back in a position of power and Tom no longer being immune sets up an enthralling dynamic for the next vote.

