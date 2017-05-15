 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Survivor NZ blog: Backstabbing, deceit and budding love as division in the tribes continues

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the rundown on backstabbing, deceit and budding love on the most recent episode of Survivor New Zealand.

Plus-sized model Hannah Gough is the second person to be eliminated from Redemption Island.
Source: Breakfast

The fallout ensued from the Mogoton tribe voting out their oldest member and biggest camp contributor, ex-army veteran Tony.

Shay, the Samoan beauty was instrumental in the blindside of Tony, ultimately turning on her tight four alliance, claiming "it didn't work out".

An Auckland mum and a former Cleo Bachelor of the Year contestant are the first named four of the 16 contestants for the TV2 show, which airs on Sunday May 7.
Source: Breakfast

Shay's second backflip in two tribal councils has put a serious question mark on her trustworthiness and loyalty - playing too hard, too fast is one of the surest ways to get other players' backs up.

Tauranga school teacher Tom and oil rig worker Izzy have already begun to see Shady Shay's true colours.

Over in the Hermosa tribe, they learned a new survival skill thanks to entertainer Georgia - the ability to clean their teeth with charcoal by rubbing the black substance over their teeth and gums.

Dee said she her tattoos, piercings and general awkwardness may have been the reason she was kicked off first.
Source: Breakfast

Oral hygiene provided the perfect opportunity for the younger Hermosa tribe members to further cement their bond, with Australians, Cleo Bachelor Mike, and Georgia appearing to be in the early phases of an island fling with their closeness being spotted by other members of their tribe.

Canyoning guide Lee's head isn't in the game when he talks strategy (or lack of) with Mike asked him, "What's more important - reward or immunity?"

"At this stage ... reward," he answered. Rewards are nice, but immunity and numbers are what win you $100,000.

Reward challenge for a tarp and coffee was a Survivor classic 'Hot Pursuit' where each team is roped together and weighed down with a 10kg bag of sand per person. The teams run a rectangular course in shin deep water until one team catches the other.

The Mogoton tribe chose to sprint full tilt from the get go, with their hot-footed strategy backfiring spectacularly burning out the players early and costing them the caffeine hit and the tarp.

Youth Worker Sala offers fellow downcast tribe member Avi some Kiwi pearls of wisdom "sometimes a good rugby team has to go through a few losses in order to fine-tweak their team in order to start winning consistently".

Back on the Hermosa tribe, the battle between divided young and the older tribe wages on.

Police sergeant Nate and horse manager Barbara are in the firing line to be voted off are looking for cracks in the youth alliance.

The pair found some willing ears in zookeeper Shannon and banking consultant Jak. Shannon keeps her options open and currently has her fingers in both the young and old pies. Jak, however, immediately reports back to team leader Mike about the conversation that took place and how skilfully he avoided the probing questions.

Jokester Jak reveals his buffoonish persona has all been an act. He reveals his master plan of pretending he is just playing for fun and not to win, as well as talking to his pet rock 'Fred Flintstone'.

Redemption Island saw some fireworks fly with Tony ranting "New Zealanders do not tolerate... backstabbing" and promises of revenge coming to those alliance members who crossed him.

Backstabbing, deceit, and blindsides are the harsh realities of Survivor - no one gets to the Final Tribal Council without getting their hands dirty.

At the end, professional power lifter Hannah lost the duel against the ex-army veteran Tony, throwing cannon balls at floor tiles to smash them.

Tony lives to fight another day, and Hannah's time on Survivor New Zealand came to an end.

Survivor New Zealand airs Sundays at 7pm and Mondays at 7.30pm from 7 May on TVNZ 2 or live-streamed at tvnz.co.nz/survivornz.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:58
1
The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.

Watch: Ed Sheeran comes out swinging for NZ in Aussie interview - 'They are better at rugby'

00:37
2
Mr King has quit the external board giving advice on the government's Draft Suicide Prevention Plan, saying it is ineffective and misses the point

Mike King steps down from suicide prevention panel over 'deeply flawed' government plan

00:24
3
The Kiwi superstar tells of the moment she realised seeing colours for sounds and people wasn’t 'normal'.

'It helps me build this kind of world for my songs to live in' - Lorde opens up about her neurological condition

4
Jim Parsons.

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons marries partner of nearly 15 years

00:30
5
The crash happened 15 kilometres before the end of the ninth stage of the Giro D'Italia this morning.

Watch: 'And down we go!' Carnage on the Giro D'Italia after a police motorbike leaves strewn riders across the road

04:39
Plus-sized model Hannah Gough is the second person to be eliminated from Redemption Island.

Survivor NZ blog: Backstabbing, deceit and budding love as division in the tribes continues

Our Survivor NZ guru gives the rundown on the latest episode.

04:34
A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

Just how resilient is your family? New research shows how the average Kiwi family could bounce back from a major life event

A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

02:13
Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

'I think I’ll be taking the lift next time' – Brodie Kane nails gruelling Sky Tower climb challenge

Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

01:44
Bill English says property speculators have largely been dealt with and houses are being built as fast as is possible.

PM fires back at Labour's property flip tax loophole claims, saying it's already sorted

Bill English said the government is doing all it can to address the shortage of housing.


03:21
The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.

'The real fans will hang in tight' - Sir Peter Leitch rallies Warriors fans after second half collapse to Panthers

The Mad Butcher tells Warriors fans to pick themselves up after a 22-point half time lead was squandered against Penrith on Saturday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ