Surprise! Ed Sheeran performing in Auckland and Dunedin in March 2018

1 NEWS

Ed Sheeran is bringing his world tour to Auckland and Dunedin in March 2018.

Frontier Touring posted the announcement to their Facebook page at 2.0 this morning, following a series of teaser photos posted by a touring company. 

The British singer's sketch is being auctioned off on TradeMe.
Source: 1 NEWS

The grammy award winning singer will be performoing at Auckland's mt Smart Stadium on March 24 and at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on March 28.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on May 16. They will be released at 1pm for the Auckland show and 2pm for the Dunedin show.

