Surprise! Ed Sheeran performing in Auckland and Dunedin in March 2018

Ed Sheeran is bringing his world tour to Auckland and Dunedin in March 2018.
Frontier Touring posted the announcement to their Facebook page at 2.0 this morning, following a series of teaser photos posted by a touring company.
The grammy award winning singer will be performoing at Auckland's mt Smart Stadium on March 24 and at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on March 28.
Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on May 16. They will be released at 1pm for the Auckland show and 2pm for the Dunedin show.
