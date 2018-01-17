'I support what they're doing' – Matt Damon apologises over sexual misconduct comments

At an event to launch a new Super Bowl ad campaign to support clean water in the developing world, Matt Damon apologised for comments he made a few weeks ago on sexual misconduct.

Damon has been criticised for comments he made saying that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that there should be corresponding punishments.

In an interview today, Damon said that he wishes he had listened more before offering his thoughts, and that he "doesn't want to further anybody's pain".

"The Time's Up movement is great, and a lot of those women are my dear friends and I support what they are doing, and want to be a part of this change because it's necessary and its important." Damon explained, "But I was saying earlier, I want to go for the ride but I'm in the back seat, you know, and listen."

In spite of the controversy, Damon remained focused on promoting a new Super Bowl ad to raise awareness, and money, for clean water in the developing world.

"It's a big deal obviously for us to be in a Super Bowl ad for water.org," Damon said. "It's kind of bigger than anything we could have hoped for."