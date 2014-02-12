 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


'I support her right forever' - George Clooney backing Meryl Streep over her anti-Trump comments

share

Source:

Associated Press

George Clooney didn't vote for Donald Trump and doesn't think he's the right choice to run the United States. But he hopes Mr Trump succeeds in office.

"We have to hope that he can do a decent job, because when the president of the United States fails, really terrible things happen," Clooney said today at London reception for Syria rescue-workers documentary The White Helmets.

Actor George Clooney

Source: Bang Showbiz

Clooney, who supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the presidential contest, said the United States has generally been lucky in its presidents.

"When we needed a first president, we had George Washington," he said. "We had Jefferson, Adams.

"When we had the Civil War, we had Lincoln," he added, rattling off other office-holders — Roosevelt, Kennedy — before suggesting that the US "got a little unlucky" with the George W. Bush presidency in the years after 9/11.

"I think we're going to be a little unlucky now," Clooney said. "I can only hope for the best."

The actor defended fellow star Meryl Streep after she took aim at the president-elect in a speech at yesterday's Golden Globe Awards.

Without saying his name, the actress took a stab at the President-elect during her acceptance speech.
Source: Golden Globes

In reply, Mr Trump tweeted that Streep was "overrated" and a "flunky" of Clinton.

Clooney said that "I support her right forever" to speak out.

Clooney's production company is working on a feature-film version of the story of the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, search-and-rescue teams who have gained international recognition for rescuing people from bombed-out buildings in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

He and his lawyer wife, Amal Clooney, have given their support to the Netflix-backed documentary, which is on the 10-strong Academy Awards shortlist for best documentary short.

Clooney said that as a celebrity, "I can't change policy ... but I can make things louder".

"The White Helmets are the heroes. So if I can help them out at all, and people can know about it, in any way possible, that's a good use of celebrity, I think."

Related

North America

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Adams scored 22 points, more than teammate Russell Westbrook, as the Thunder downed the Bulls 109-94.

Watch: Ruthless Steven Adams leads OKC demolition of Chicago Bulls

00:27
2
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

3
Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were flown to Waikato Hospital after a car went over a bank on Kopu-Hikuai Road.

Driver killed after oncoming vehicle crosses centre line near Thames

4
London woman Michelle McGagh buys her friends and family a round of drinks at the end of her one-year no buying challenge.

No car, clothes or coffee: Woman saves $39k during 'buy nothing year'

00:34
5
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

01:06
Gin Wigmore had a sleepless night not wanting to miss her flight to the most remote place on earth.

En route to Antarctica: Giddy Gin Wigmore 'didn't wanna be the kid that missed the bloody Hercules flight!'

A Hercules ski plane has left Christchurch for Scott Base.

00:30
A local man did his best to try and rescue the animal at St Kilda Beach yesterday.

Watch: Fearless man pulls distressed shark from shallows of Melbourne's St Kilda Beach

Vincent De Robillard's evening at St Kilda turned into a dangerous rescue operation.

01:32
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ