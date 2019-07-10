TODAY |

Superstar music producer Mark Ronson reveals his family's Kiwi connection in chat with Seven Sharp

Mark Ronson's a singer, songwriter and music producer who has teamed up with some of the biggest names in the business.

In fact, a lot of what you hear on commercial radio has had his input.

From Bruno Mars' Uptown Funk to Amy Winehouse's biggest hits, Ronson is a master of many genres.

The musical maestro appeared on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp tonight, where he was interviewed by Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells.

Ronson revealed how he knows when he has a hit on his hands and his family's Kiwi connection.

Watch the revealing interview in the video above.

This year, Ronson won his first Oscar for co-writing Shallow from A Star is Born. Source: Seven Sharp
