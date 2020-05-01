Supermodel Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy to Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid has confirmed her pregnancy, as she confessed she is "very excited" to welcome a baby into the world with her boyfriend Zayn Malik.



Supermodel Gigi Hadid confirms she is pregnant to former One Direction star Zayn Malik Source: Bang Showbiz

The 25-year-old model was believed to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik after "family sources" revealed the news this week, and now the beauty herself has revealed she's "very excited" to become a mother.

Speaking in an interview that will air on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day."

During the interview, Gigi also spoke about her recent 25th birthday celebrations, which saw her receive a special cake in the shape of an everything bagel, which was made by 'Cake Boss' star Buddy Valastro.

And the model admitted she was moved to tears by the impressive patisserie treat, though she isn't sure if the emotions were caused by her pregnancy hormones.

Zayn Malik, former One Direction star Source: Bang Showbiz

She added: "I don't know if it was my hormones right now or just like quarantine emotional-ness, I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about how Buddy made my cake."

Earlier this week, it was reported Gigi and Zayn, 27, are expecting a baby girl, but the couple are still yet to confirm whether those rumours are true.

Before the duo could speak about the news themselves, Gigi's mother Yolanda revealed she is set to become a grandmother as she said the family are "so excited" to welcome the impending arrival.

Yolanda said this week: "Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently.