Super Mario game sells for record-breaking $2.23 million

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for a whopping NZ$2.23 million.

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $2.23 million. Source: Associated Press

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.

A spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about who purchased the game.

Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D, the auction house said in a statement.

The sale follows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda selling at auction Saturday for $1.24 million.

Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said the auction house was shocked to see a game sell for more than a million two days after the Zelda game broke its past record.