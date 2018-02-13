Suits returns to NZ screens in March - the last episodes with Meghan Markle and Patrick J Adams

As the world prepares for a Royal wedding, Suits fans are dreading the upcoming loss of the fictional legal world's royal couple.

In January this year, amid speculation over the future of the legal drama, USA Network revealed Suits had been green-lighted for an eighth season.

Without Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) and Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams), however.

Although Rachel is still fictionally married to Mike, Ms Markle has another marriage to look forward to, which has prompted an end to her acting career.

In November last year Prince Harry and Ms Markle announced their engagement, and in their first television interview together she confirmed she is giving up her acting career.

"But I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," she said.

Mr Adams then released a statement in January confirming his departure from the series: "I'm excited to now step across the screen and become solely a fan of a show."

Ms Markle, 36, has played Rachel Zane, and Mr Adams, 36, has played Mike Ross in the hit US television show since 2011.

Season seven of the show is currently on hiatus and will return to Lightbox weekly - express from the US - from March 29.

The highly anticipated season will end with a special double episode finale on April 26.