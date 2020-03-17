'It sucks' - Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Luther star took to Twitter today to reveal he had been diagnosed with the virus and has been isolating since he found out he had "possible exposure" to Covid-19.

He shared on his social media pages: "This morning I tested positive for Covid-19. It sucks. I feel okay, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing ... No panic. (sic)"

Idris also posted a two minute long video alongside his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who he said had not been tested for the virus, and urged people to take Covid-19 serious and practice social distancing and washing hands.

The 47-year-old actor - who has Isan, 18, and Winston, five, from previous relationships - went on to insist that their families and colleagues have been very supportive and has hailed "transparency" as the key.

Idris isn't the only celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.

Bond star Olga Kurylenko - who is best known for starring in Quantum of Solace in 2008 - announced on social media that she has tested positive for coronavirus after suffering from fever and fatigue.

Alongside an image of a window inside her house, Olga wrote: "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! (sic)"