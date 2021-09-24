TODAY |

Stuntwoman Dayna Grant returns to work months after emergency surgery

Source:  1 NEWS

Stuntwoman Dayna Grant has returned to work less than six months after undergoing life-saving surgery following a brain aneurysm.

Kiwi stuntwoman Dayna Grant. Source: TVNZ

By Bronson Eruera Perich

The NZ Stunt School founder is back in Aotearoa metal band Alien Weaponry’s latest music video Hatupatu.

Xena stunt woman raises funds for surgery 24 hours after brain aneurysm

The single retells the story of Te Arawa ancestor Hatupatu who, according to ancestral accounts, was captured by a half-woman, half-bird sorceress named Kurangaituku.

The role of Hatupatu was played by rangatahi actor Te Tuhimāreikura Hopa. His background as a haka performer for Muriwhenua team Hātea made him ideal for the role. Mau taiaha (taiaha martial arts) movements are often used in haka.

Hopa uses the same movements in the film clip as he escapes from Kurangaituku.

Dayna Grant with actress Lucy Lawless in costume for Xena: Warrior Princess. Source: Givealittle

Grant has worked on the set of Xena: Warrior Princess, Wonder Woman 1984 and Mulan. She's expected to be working on the sets of Avatar 2 and the Lord of the Rings TV series in 2022.

