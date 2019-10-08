Stripper to fight assault charge on Neighbours star

An exotic dancer accused of hurling a glass at Neighbours star Scott McGregor, hitting him in the face, has arrived at a Gold Coast court to fight the charge.

Police allege that after a verbal spat with McGregor at a Surfers Paradise strip club in April, Danielle "Ivy" Lee picked up the glass "in a fit of rage" and threw it at the actor, hitting him in the face and leaving a 1cm cut.



The Hollywood Showgirls dancer made no comment as she entered the Southport Magistrates Court today for the second day of her hearing on the charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

